Avangrid offers 2018-19 scholarships

Avangrid Inc., a diversified energy company, announced it will provide scholarships for the 2018-2019 academic year for postgraduate studies at universities in the United States.

Avangrid will provide scholarships for postgraduate studies in the following fields:

Renewable energy

Smart distribution networks

Engineering

Data science

Cyber security

Legal/compliance/regulation

Business: International studies, human resources, communications, finance, treasury

Information technology

Applications are due no later than 8 p.m. on April 2, 2018. To apply for and to obtain information on candidate requirements and the selection process, visit iberdrola.com/people-talent/international-scholarships-master-iberdrola.