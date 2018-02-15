Papa Bear & Baby Bear available for adoption

Papa Bear & Baby Bear are available for adoption. Found roaming together they have a special bond and if possible we would like to find a home for them together.

They are both extremely sweet and friendly. They appear to like other animals and would make excellent family pets. They are both neutered, negative for disease, vaccinated and microchipped.

Their adoption fee $15 each to qualified applicants.

Visit both dogs and the other animals available for adoption at Stratford Animal Control, 225 Beacon Point Road. Please consider making a tax deductible donation of limited ingredient pet food, kitten food, clumping cat litter or gift cards to pet supply stores.

For hours and more information visit stratfordanimalrescue.org/hours.html.