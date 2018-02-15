Trumbull Times

Papa Bear & Baby Bear available for adoption

By HAN Network on February 15, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional ·

Papa Bear & Baby Bear

Papa Bear & Baby Bear

Papa Bear & Baby Bear are available for adoption. Found roaming together they have a special bond and if possible we would like to find a home for them together.

They are both extremely sweet and friendly. They appear to like other animals and would make excellent family pets. They are both neutered, negative for disease, vaccinated and microchipped.

Their adoption fee $15 each to qualified applicants.

Visit both dogs and the other animals available for adoption at Stratford Animal Control, 225 Beacon Point Road. Please consider making a tax deductible donation of limited ingredient pet food, kitten food, clumping cat litter or gift cards to pet supply stores.

For hours and more information visit stratfordanimalrescue.org/hours.html.

Related posts:

  1. Adopt-a-Cat: Cheeko
  2. Papi Chulo needs a home
  3. Toby needs a home
  4. Haley needs a home

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Trumbull High dismissing early due to 'strong odor' Next Post Avangrid offers 2018-19 scholarships
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress