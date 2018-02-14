Trumbull Times

Girls basketball: St. Joseph defeats New Canaan

By Trumbull Times on February 14, 2018 in FCIAC, Sports Features ·

The St. Joseph girls basketball team defeated New Canaan High, 53-32, on Wednesday.

Emma Elrod had a monster road game for coach Chris Lindwall and the Cadets, as she scored 17 points to go with eight rebounds and three assists.

Elena Ball had nine points, seven rebounds and four steals, as St. Joseph improved to 7-13 overall and 5-11 in the FCIAC.

Kathryn Zito had six points, five assists and four steals.

Jane Charlton scored eight points for the Rams (4-16, 2-14 FCIAC).

St Joseph

Veronica Lubas 0 0-0 0   Elizabeth Adzima 1 0-0 3 Kathryn Zito 2 1-3 6 Kaitlin Capobianco 1 0-0 2 Tessie Hynes 3 1-2 8 McKenna Hedman 0 0-0 0 Rahmia Johnston  1 0-0 2  Allison Krekoska 2 0-0 4 Becca Kery 0 0-0 0 Elena Ball 3 3-3 9  Maddie Johnson 1 0-0 2 Emma Elrod 7 3-6 17

Totals – 21 8-14 53

New Canaan

Emily Shizari 0 0-0 0  Maeve Selvaggi 2 1-2 6  Riana Afshar 0 0-0 0  Leigh Charlton 1 0-0 2 Katie Dunn  1 0-0 2  Eliza Pohle 1 0-0 2  Jane Charlton  3 2-2 8  Caity Blair 2 0-0 4  Liz DeMarino  1 0-0 2  Reilly Krug 0 0-0 0  Lauren Sechan 2 0-0 6

St Joseph –    16  8    9   20  – 53

New Canaan – 3  8  10   11  – 32

3 pt FG: St Joseph – Katherine Zito – 1, Tessie Hynes – 1 Elizabeth Adzima – 1; New Canaan – Maeve Selvage – 1, Lauren Sechan – 2

Related posts:

  1. Girls basketball: St. Joseph defeats Bridgeport Central
  2. Girls basketball: Trinity Catholic comes back to top St. Joseph
  3. Girls basketball: Wilton High defeats St. Joseph
  4. Girls basketball: St. Joseph Cadets top McMahon Senators

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Boys basketball: Trinity Catholic trims Trumbull High Next Post Walsh's Wonderings — The importance of silly
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress