Boys basketball: Trinity Catholic trims Trumbull High

The lead was traded back and forth, but when the final whistle sounded on Wednesday night, the Trinity Catholic boys basketball team had held off Trumbull High, 68-63, in Stamford.

Coach Mike Walsh’s Crusaders are now 13-4 overall and 12-2 in the FCIAC.

Trinity Catholic is seeded third for the FCIAC playoffs.

Trumbull is 9-5 in conference and 13-5 overall.

The Eagles are tied with Wilton for the eighth and final playoff spot, but the Warriors have a tiebreaking win over their rival.

Trumbull hosts Bridgeport Central (10-5) next Monday and Danbury High (16-2) on Wednesday, with tipoff for both games at 7 p.m.

Trinity led 18-13 after one period; Trumbull led 31-28 at the half.

The Crusaders took a 49-48 lead into the final quarter.

Dimitry Moise scored 23 points for the winners. Dutriel Cantavio had 17.

Rasheed Constant and Stephon McGill split 22 markers.

Trumbull’s Timmond Williams scored 37 points.

Chris Brown had 12 points and six assists.

Quentar Taylor had five assists.

J.P. Fromageot had seven rebounds.