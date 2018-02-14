Trumbull Times

Girls basketball: Trumbull tops Trinity Catholic in regular season finale

By Trumbull Times on February 14, 2018

Trumbull High’s girls basketball team defeated Trinity Catholic, 58-38, in Stamford on Wednesday.

Coach Steve Tobitsch’s Eagles concluded its regular season with a 19-1 overall record and went 15-1 in the FCIAC.

Trumbull will face Darien High (9-6) in the FCIAC quarterfinals on Saturday.

Cassi Barbato scored 14 points, Aisling Maguire 11 and Allie Palmieri 10.

Caitlyn Scott scored 15 points for the Crusaders (8-12).

Trumbull

Jessica Lipinski 0 0-0 0; Meghan Lesko 2 0-0 5; Bella McCain 0 0-0 0; Maeve Hampford 0 0-0 0; Kelly O’Leary 0 0-0 0; Krystina Schueler 2 0-0 4; Jenna DeSabella 0 0-0 0; Aisling Maguire 4 3-3 11; Julie Keckler 3 0-0 8; Cassi Barbato 6 1-1 14; Gianna Ghitsa 0 0-0 0; Allie Palmieri 5 0-0 10; Brady Lynch 2 2-4 6

Team Totals:  24  6-8  58

Trinity Catholic

Molly Murray 4 0-0 10; Iyanna Lops 3 0-2 7; Emma Garner 1 2-4 4; Caitlyn Scott 5 5-6 15; Sarah Jablonsky 1 0-0 2; Kiera Fenske 0 0-2 0; Theresa Lupinacci 0 0-0 0

Team Totals: 14 7-12 38

Scoring by Quarters:

Trumbull:          19  13  14  12 – 58

Trinity Catholic:  4  15    9  10  -38

3-Pointers Made: Trumbull:  Meghan Lesko-1; Julie Keckler-2; Cassi Barbato-1; Trinity Catholic: Molly Murray-2; Iyanna Lops-1

