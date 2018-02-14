Watch: CT Pulse talks with Darien Times editor, high school grad on Plan B program backlash

On Wednesday, Feb. 14, Susan Shultz, editor of The Darien Times, joins Kate Czaplinski to discuss a story that has been debated in the pages of the local paper. It started with backlash against a teen educational program on the Plan B contraceptive.
We also talk with Claire Borecki, a college freshmen and Darien High Class of 2017 graduate, about her response to the backlash.
Watch the show below:
