Watch: CT Pulse talks with Darien Times editor, high school grad on Plan B program backlash

On Wednesday, Feb. 14, Susan Shultz, editor of The Darien Times, joins Kate Czaplinski to discuss a story that has been debated in the pages of the local paper. It started with backlash against a teen educational program on the Plan B contraceptive.

We also talk with Claire Borecki, a college freshmen and Darien High Class of 2017 graduate, about her response to the backlash.

Watch the show below:

Later in the show, Drawing Conclusions with Editorial Cartoonist Doug Smith returns.

CT Pulse, hosted by Kate Czaplinski, airs Wednesdays at 12:30. Pulse focuses on Connecticut news and politics.