Wrestling: Trumbull’s Brett Nutter wins final FCIAC match

Brett Nutter had talked the talk all season.

Trumbull High’s senior wrestling captain had guided his team to a 27-win season, and as high as a fifth-place ranking in Connecticut Wrestling Online’s Top 10 high school wrestling poll.

Next up for Nutter was the Joe Sikorski FCIAC Tournament, held last weekend at New Canaan High.

A 29-2 mark had earned him the top seed in the 195-pound weight class; it hadn’t lessened his will to win.

When asked how he was able to dominate his quarterfinal (1:40 pin) and semifinal (9-1 decision) matches, Nutter got right to the point — “I wrestled hard, I wasn’t thinking of anything but the next match.”

That next match would be against Joe Gjinaj from Fairfield Warde. The rivals had split four meeting over their career, with Gjinaj winning the league title at 182 pounds a year ago.

Gjinaj had edged out Nutter, 3-0, in the semifinals and Nutter had to settle for third.

The question before the packed house for Saturday’s final: Would Gjinaj (27-2) repeat or would Nutter have his hand raised in his last FCIAC bout?

It took until the fourth overtime session, but it was Nutter who walked the walk with a thrilling 3-2 decision.

After a scoreless first period, Nutter took bottom and escaped in the second stanza. Gjinaj did likewise in the third to tie things at 1.

The one-minute first overtime, again, saw neither grappler able to get a takedown.

A pair of 30-minute segments followed.

Each escaped 24 seconds in with no further points awarded.

Because Nutter had scored the first point in the match, by rule, he got to choose top or bottom for the sudden victory final 30-second period.

Escape or reverse, the title was his.

Gjinaj would have to maintain control for the entire time period or earn back points.

Nutter broke free, and that elusive FCIAC title was his to relish.