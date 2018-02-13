Teen charged in pair of robberies

A Bridgeport teen has been charged in connection with a pair of robberies, including the October gunpoint robbery and assault on Canoe Brook Lake.

Police said Dwight Daley, 19, was involved in setting up two Trumbull teens who attempted to buy and smoke marijuana in the woods near the lake October 9. But instead Daley and a number of others, some of them under age 18, allegedly beat and robbed the two. One of the suspects also put a gun to the victim’s head, although police said the pistol turned out to be a BB gun.

During the investigation police also learned Daley was allegedly involved in an August 11 robbery of a pizza delivery driver at the Royce at Trumbull apartment complex at 100 Avalon Gates.

In that incident police said the delivery driver arrived at the apartment complex and called the customer’s phone to say he was at the gate. He was given the access code to get into the complex and a group of males waved him over, saying they had placed the order.

When the driver approached the group, they threw him to the ground and began kicking him, and demanding money. Police said one of the members of the group took the driver’s wallet, which contained about $60. Police said the driver refused treatment for some minor injuries.

A review of the driver’s phone records and the complex’s security cameras led police to identify Daley as a suspect. He turned himself in on both crimes February 6. In the Canoe Brook robbery Daley is charged with fourth-degree larceny, first-degree robbery, third-degree assault and interfering with police. In the Roye robbery Daley was charged with sixth-degree larceny, second-degree robbery and third-degree assault. In addition he is also facing an additional charge for unlawful credit card use. Bond ws $25,000 for court February 16.