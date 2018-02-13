Trumbull Times

One-year-old spayed female cat available for adoption

By Julie Miller on February 13, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

Lily

Lily is a 1-year-old spayed female cat. She came to the shelter with other cats so she will likely get along with cats. Visit Lily and other cats and dogs available for adoption at Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road, or call 203-452-5088 for more information.

Seeking donations

The Trumbull Animal Shelter is always in need of the following items: Canned cat food, clay cat litter, large rawhide, Kong or Nylabones for larger breed dogs. They can be dropped off at the Trumbull Animal Shelter.

 

