Boys basketball: Norwalk tops Trumbull in seed battle

Norwalk High defeated Trumbull High, 71-45, in an FCIAC boys basketball game on Monday.

The Bears took a 10-point lead into the second quarter and stretched their advantage to 41-24 at the half.

Xavier Vines scored 19 points, Tyrique Langley 17 and Conner Mastropietro 15 for Norwalk (11-6, 9-4 FCIAC).

Timmond Williams scored 10 points for Trumbull (13-4, 9-4 FCIAC).

Trumbull

Lance Walsh 0 1-2 1

Dylan Palinkas 1 0-0 2

Chris Brown 3 3-5 9

Isaiah Johnson 2 0-0 5

Kyle Atherton 0 1-2 1

JP Fromageot 2 0-0 4

James O’Brien 0 0-0 0

JT Therriault 1 1-2 3

Cape Holden 0 0-0 0

Timmond Williams 4 2-4 10

Andrew Cutter 0 0-0 0

Evan Gutkowski 2 2-2 6

Quentar Taylor 2 0-0 4

Totals 17 10-17 45

3 Pointers: Johnson 1

Fouled Out: None

Norwalk

Langley 8 1-3 17

Benincaso 1 2-2 3

Mastropietro 5 1-1 15

Vines 7 1-1 19

Sellers 4 0-2 8

Grant 0 0-0 0

Polka 0 0-0 0

Stevens 0 0-0 0

Boyd 1 0-0 2

Green 0 0-0 0

Lewis 0 0-0 0

Epps 0 0-0 0

Lopez 3 0-0 6

Totals 29 5-9 71

3 Pointers: Vines 4, Mastropietro 3

Fouled Out: None

Trumbull 13 11 8 13 45

Norwalk 23 18 18 12 71