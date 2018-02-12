Boys basketball: Norwalk tops Trumbull in seed battle

Trumbull Times

Norwalk High defeated Trumbull High, 71-45, in an FCIAC boys basketball game on Monday.

The Bears took a 10-point lead into the second quarter and stretched their advantage to 41-24 at the half.

Xavier Vines scored 19 points, Tyrique Langley 17 and Conner Mastropietro 15 for Norwalk (11-6, 9-4 FCIAC).

Timmond Williams scored 10 points for Trumbull (13-4, 9-4 FCIAC).

Trumbull

Lance Walsh                    0           1-2       1

Dylan Palinkas                1           0-0       2

Chris Brown                     3           3-5       9

Isaiah Johnson               2           0-0       5

Kyle Atherton                 0           1-2       1

JP Fromageot                 2           0-0       4

James O’Brien                0           0-0       0

JT Therriault                    1           1-2       3

Cape Holden                   0           0-0       0

Timmond Williams        4           2-4       10

Andrew Cutter               0           0-0       0

Evan Gutkowski             2           2-2       6

Quentar Taylor               2           0-0       4

Totals                                 17                  10-17 45

3 Pointers:  Johnson 1

Fouled Out:  None

Norwalk

Langley                                   8           1-3       17

Benincaso                                1           2-2       3

Mastropietro                         5           1-1       15

Vines                                  7           1-1       19

Sellers                                4           0-2       8

Grant                                 0           0-0       0

Polka                                  0           0-0       0

Stevens                             0           0-0       0

Boyd                                   1           0-0       2

Green                                0           0-0       0

Lewis                                  0           0-0       0

Epps                                   0           0-0       0

Lopez                                 3           0-0       6

Totals                                 29          5-9       71

3 Pointers:  Vines 4, Mastropietro 3

Fouled Out:  None

Trumbull                           13        11        8          13        45

Norwalk                            23        18        18        12        71

