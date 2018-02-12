Boys basketball: Norwalk tops Trumbull in seed battle

Norwalk High defeated Trumbull High, 71-45, in an FCIAC boys basketball game on Monday.
The Bears took a 10-point lead into the second quarter and stretched their advantage to 41-24 at the half.
Xavier Vines scored 19 points, Tyrique Langley 17 and Conner Mastropietro 15 for Norwalk (11-6, 9-4 FCIAC).
Timmond Williams scored 10 points for Trumbull (13-4, 9-4 FCIAC).
Trumbull
Lance Walsh 0 1-2 1
Dylan Palinkas 1 0-0 2
Chris Brown 3 3-5 9
Isaiah Johnson 2 0-0 5
Kyle Atherton 0 1-2 1
JP Fromageot 2 0-0 4
James O’Brien 0 0-0 0
JT Therriault 1 1-2 3
Cape Holden 0 0-0 0
Timmond Williams 4 2-4 10
Andrew Cutter 0 0-0 0
Evan Gutkowski 2 2-2 6
Quentar Taylor 2 0-0 4
Totals 17 10-17 45
3 Pointers: Johnson 1
Fouled Out: None
Norwalk
Langley 8 1-3 17
Benincaso 1 2-2 3
Mastropietro 5 1-1 15
Vines 7 1-1 19
Sellers 4 0-2 8
Grant 0 0-0 0
Polka 0 0-0 0
Stevens 0 0-0 0
Boyd 1 0-0 2
Green 0 0-0 0
Lewis 0 0-0 0
Epps 0 0-0 0
Lopez 3 0-0 6
Totals 29 5-9 71
3 Pointers: Vines 4, Mastropietro 3
Fouled Out: None
Trumbull 13 11 8 13 45
Norwalk 23 18 18 12 71