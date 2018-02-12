Girls basketball: St. Joseph Cadets top McMahon Senators

St. Joseph’s girls basketball team defeated Brien McMahon, 57-36, on Monday.

Coach Chris Lindwall’s Cadets improved to 6-13 overall and 4-11 in the FCIAC. McMahon is 6-12, 4-11 FCIAC.

Tessie Hynes scored 13 points, Emma Elrod 11, Rahmia Johnson 11 and Kaitlin Capobianco seven.

Elrod had eight rebounds and three assists.

Elena Ball had five assists and five steals.

Johnston had six rebounds and six steals.

St Joseph

Veronica Lubas 0 0-0 0 Elizabeth Adzima 1 0-0 2 Kathryn Zito 1 1-2 4 Kaitlin Capobianco 2 3-4 7 Tessie Hynes 5 2-3 13 McKenna Hedman 0 1-2 1 Rahmia Johnston 4 2-3 11 Becca Kery 0 0-0 0 Elena Ball 0 2-2 2 Maddie Johnson 2 0-0 4 Emma Elrod 5 0-3 11

Totals – 21 11-19 57

McMahon

Scott 1 0-0 2 S. Mesilien 2 0-0 4 M. Bombace 2 0-0 4 B. Perez 1 0-0 3 J. Listeiz 0 0-0 0 J. Holmes 2 0-0 4 T. Arias 1 0-0 2 S. Francis 1 0-0 2 K. Scott 1 0-0 2 A. Oelossanos 0 0-0 0 A. Andrews 4 0-0 8 K. Forhier 1 0-0 2 L. Young 0 3-4 3

St. Joseph – 7 21 15 14 – 57

McMahon – 6 9 12 9 – 36

3 pt FG: St Joseph – Katherine Zito – 1, Tessie Hynes – 1 Rahmia Johnston – 1 Emma Elrod – 1; McMahon – B. Perez -1