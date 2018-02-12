Trumbull Times

Boys basketball: St. Joseph defeats Brien McMahon

By Trumbull Times on February 12, 2018 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features ·

The St. Joseph High boys basketball team defeated Brien McMahon, 71-64, on Monday.

Gavin Greene had 18 points for coach Paul Dudzinski’s Cadets (2-14), who won for the second straight game.

Will Diamantis scored a career high 17 points.

Steve Paolini had 15 points to go with five rebounds and two steals.

Paul Fabbri had nine points and six assists.

Brendan Kade made a pair of 3-pointers.

Saikwon Williams scored 25 points to lead the Senators (7-10).

Latrel Stewart had 13 points and Sharod Blackwell knocked down four treys to finish with 12 points.

McMahon

Latrel Stewart 4 2-2 13, Justin Forbe 0 0-0 0, Mike Faller 1 0-0 2, Saikwon Williams 12 1-2 25, Paul Louis 1 1-2 3, Sharod Blackwell 4 0-0 12, JuJuan Wiggins 1 0-0 3, Justin Lebron 2 0-0 6, Kelete Sherald 0 0-0 0, Eric Miller 0 0-0 0

Totals: 25 4-9 64

St. Joseph

Steve Paolini 7 1-2 15, Paul Fabbri 1 7-8 9, Brendan Kade 2 0-0 6, Gavin Greene 7 2-3 18, Will Diamantis 7 3-5 17, Ace Luzietti 0 0-2 0, Ian Argento 1 0-0 2, Brian Dineen 1 2-2 4, Bobby Sullivan 0 0-0 0, Blake Macklin 0 0-0 0

Totals:  26 15-22 71

McMahon — 18 18 10 18 — 64

St. Joseph –15 13 26 17 — 71

3-pointers:  McMahon-Blackwell 4, Stewart 3, Lebron 2, Wiggins; SJ-Kade 2, Greene 2

