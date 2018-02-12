Girls basketball: Trumbull tops Norwalk in FCIAC showdown

Trumbull High defeated Norwalk, 52-42, in an FCIAC girls basketball matchup on Monday.

Coach Steve Tobitsch’s Eagles are now 18-1 overall and 14-1 in the FCIAC.

Coach Ricky Fuller’s Bears are 17-2 and 13-2 FCIAC.

Julie Keckler, Allie Palmieri and Cassi Barbato scored 11 points each for Trumbull.

Aisling Maguire had eight points, eight rebounds and five blocks.

Ashley Wilson had 15 points and Ajsa Vega 10 for Norwalk.

Trumbull

Jessica Lipinski 0 0-0 0; Meghan Lesko 1 0-0 2; Bella McCain 0 0-0 0; Kelly O’Leary 1 0-0 2; Krystina Schueler 2 0-0 5; Jenna DeSabella 0 0-0 0; Aisling Maguire 3 2-2 8; Julie Keckler 3 5-8 11; Cassi Barbato 5 0-0 11; Gianna Ghitsa 0 0-0 0; Allie Palmieri 5 0-0 11; Brady Lynch 1 0-0 2

Team Totals: 21 7-10 52

Norwalk

Ajsa Vega 4 1-2 10; Karsyn Langhorn 3 0-0 6; Sannna Boyd 3 1-1 7; Ashley Wilson 6 0-0 15; Jahara Murray 0 0-0 0; Melinda Hunte 0 0-0 0; Naeva Rene 2 0-0 4

Team Totals: 18 2-3 42

Scoring by Quarters:

Trumbull: 13 14 17 8 – 52

Norwalk: 11 7 16 8 – 42

3-Pointers Made: Trumbull: Krystina Schueler – 1; Cassi Barbato- 1; Allie Palmieri-1; Norwalk: Ajsa Vega-1; Ashley Wilson -3