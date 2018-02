All kids, ages kindergarten through 5th grade, are invited to Lego 500 Race day free event on Saturday, Feb. 24, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at Calvary Church, 498 White Plains Road.

Parents accompany their children as they build and race a Lego car.

Free hot dogs, popcorn and cotton candy. Visit calvaryefc.com for the racing day schedule and details.