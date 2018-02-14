Trumbull Times

Trumbull Community Television schedule — Feb. 15-21, 2018

By Julie Miller on February 14, 2018

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier channel 99. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are available on www.trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday, Feb. 15-21, 2018

12 a.m. — Govt: Town Council 2/5 Meeting

2:15 a.m. — Girls Varsity Gymnastics: THS vs. Wilton

2:30 a.m. — Boys Varsity Wrestling: THS vs. New Canaan High/FCIACs

3:20 a.m. — Girls Varsity Ice Hockey: THS vs. Ridgefield High

4:30 a.m. — Girls Varsity Basketball: THS vs. Wilton High

5:30 a.m. — First Selectman’s Town Budget 2/3 Public Hearing

6 a.m. — Govt: Board of Finance 2/12 Budget Hearing

8 a.m. — Govt: Parks and Recreation 2/12 Meeting

10 a.m. — Govt: Police Commission 2/13 Meeting

12 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education 2/13 Meeting

2 p.m. — Govt: Health Board 2/14 Meeting

4 p.m. — Govt: Board of Finance 2/14 Budget Hearing

Previous Post Free concert with Nina Et Cetera Feb. 18
Julie Miller


