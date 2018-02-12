Swimming: Trumbull Pisces break Yankee League record

Trumbull Pisces swimmers broke the Connecticut Yankee League medley relay record.
Keira Redgate (butterfly) Kristen Racicot (breaststroke) Loralai Dale (freestyle) and Norah Hampford (backstroke) combined to set the new mark.
