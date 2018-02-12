Trumbull Times

Swimming: Trumbull Pisces break Yankee League record

By Trumbull Times on February 12, 2018 in Recreational Sports, Sports Features ·

Trumbull Pisces swimmers broke the Connecticut Yankee League medley relay record.

Keira Redgate (butterfly) Kristen Racicot (breaststroke) Loralai Dale (freestyle) and Norah Hampford (backstroke) combined to set the new mark.

