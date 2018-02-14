Religious News

Parish of Saint Catherine of Siena, 220 Shelton Road in Trumbull, offers six opportunities to receive ashes on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 14. Mass with distribution of ashes will be celebrated at 7:30 a.m., 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. The parish choir will sing at the 7:30 p.m. mass. A prayer service and distribution of ashes will be offered at 10 a.m., 12:10 and 3 p.m. Pope Francis implores us: “Do not be afraid of Confession!”

Confession and Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament will be offered on Tuesdays during Lent: Feb. 20, 27; March 6, 13, 20, 27, with extended hours during Lent from 7-9 p.m. The opportunity for both anonymous and face-to-face confessions will be available.

The Stations of the Cross are a prayerful devotion that commemorates Jesus Christ’s last day on Earth as a man. Stations of the Cross will be offered at St. Catherine’s every Friday evening during Lent: Feb. 16, 23; March 2, 9, 16, 23, beginning at 7 p.m.

For information, call 203-377-3133.

Spaghetti supper/concert — Spaghetti supper/concert series will be Saturday, Feb. 17, at Trumbull’s Long Hill United Methodist Church, 6358 Main St., Route 111, features the Yale Spizzwinks. It’s a night of great harmonies and loads of laughs as well. The concert begins at 7 p.m., immediately following the spaghetti dinner with homemade sauces and meatballs, bread, a salad bar, desserts and beverages, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The dinner is $12; $11 for seniors. For information, call 203-954-9691.

Trumbull Interfaith Council — On Wednesday, March 7, at 7 p.m., the Trumbull Interfaith Council monthly meeting will be held at the Armenian Church of the Holy Ascension, Trumbull. Plans will be finalized for this year’s Good Friday Service on Friday, March 30, at noon at Grace Episcopal Church, 5958 Main Street, Trumbull. The Rev. Robert Neville is host Clergy.

Monthly meeting and Ukrainian Easter Eggs demo — On Thursday, March 15, the Women’s Fellowship of Unity Hill United Church of Christ, 364 White Plains Road, Trumbull will hold their monthly meeting, beginning with a covered dish luncheon at noon. There will be a demonstration of Ukrainian Easter Eggs by Joan Parzyck. Hostesses are Marsha Piper, Dorothy Vars and Rose Vars. Devotions will be led by Renate Krakovich. Cost of the luncheon is $7.50 or bring your favorite covered dish to share. Reservations may be made by calling the church at 203-374-8822.