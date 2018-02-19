Computer Users Group to meet

The Trumbull Computer Users Group will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m., in the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St.

The first speaker will be Larry Gross who will demonstrate all the things you can do with the Amazon Echo.

The main speaker will be Emily Clark who will talk about Smart Home auto-nation and how all the systems in your home can be integrated. The talk will be geared toward folks with little or no experience with smart home controls.

The meeting is free and open to all. Light refreshments will be served.