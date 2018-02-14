Upcoming at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

OPEN SUNDAYS 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Presidents’ Day holiday — Monday, Feb. 19 libraries closed.

Nina, Et Cetera music performance — Sunday, Feb. 18, 2-3:30 p.m. Free. Register.

Film Fanatics-Oscars — Tuesday, Feb. 20, 6:30-7:45 p.m. Joe Meyers joins us to discuss this year’s Oscar-worthy (and not so worthy) films. Free. Drop in.

Book discussion for grades 6 and up — Wednesday, Feb. 20, 5:30-6:15 p.m. February’s title is Goodnight, Boy, by Nikki Sheehan. Haitian orphan JC lives in a kennel with his dog Boy. Their strong relationship allows JC to share how the Haitian earthquake and coming to the U.S. affected him. Discussion, snacks and activity. Register: First 10 get copy.

Platform to Employment-P2E — Evening Career Workshop. Thursday, Feb. 22, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Looking for a job? Exhausted unemployment benefits? P2E can help you return to work. Dedicated career coaches provide career development tools. Successful graduates will enter into paid work experience. Led by Joel Zaremby. Free. Register.

Children’s

Move with Me — Ages 1-4. Friday, Feb. 16, 9:45-10:15 a.m. Join us as we release our creative energy through song and dance. We will have fun with balls, scarves, parachutes, bubbles, and, of course, each other. Toddlers, siblings, caregivers all welcome. Details online. Free. Register.

Language and Culture Club — Ages 10 and up. Saturday, Feb. 17, 3-4 p.m. Enjoy learning about new places, languages, games? New foods? Families and kids join the club, every other Saturday, run by Trumbull High student Ishan. His long interest in languages and cultures around the world fuels his desire to share. Free. Register.

Baby Café — Ages 6-months to 2-years. Tuesday, Feb. 20 and Wednesday, Feb. 21, 11-11:30 a.m. Baby’s first introduction to the library. Babies and caregivers can expect a jam-packed session of stories, rhymes, and fingerplays guaranteed to enchant our youngest explorers. Drop in.

Book discussion — Grades 4-6. Tuesday, Feb. 20, 4:30-5:15 p.m. February’s book is Ms. Bixby’s Last Day, by John David Anderson. The kind of teacher you never forget. Topher, Steve, and Brand adore Ms. Bixby and are upset to learn that she will not be able to complete the school year. A plot ensues. Join a lively discussion and activity. Register: First 15 get copy in Children’s.

4- and 5-year-old storytime — Thursday, Feb. 22, 10-10:45 a.m. Sharing books, songs, and making a craft has never been so much fun. Child or caregiver Trumbull resident. Register.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Creators’ Corner 3D printer — All ages. Saturday, Feb. 17, 10 a.m.-2 p.m; Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Learn about the 3D printer by observing a demo, or trying it out for yourself in a guided hands-on learning experience. Drop in.

Ukulele Kids continues — Grades 6 and up. Saturday, Feb. 17, 12:30-1:15 p.m. Learn to play the ukulele, a really fun, kid-sized stringed guitar cousin. Intro course for kids, consisting of eight lessons over eight weeks. Ukuleles are provided. Free. Registration suggested; or drop in.

Turn It UP — All ages. Tuesday, Feb. 20, 10:30-11 a.m. Join this fun and entirely interactive music program that gets kids up and moving. Drop in. Free.

Storytime for 2’s and 3’s — Wednesday, Feb. 21, 10:30-11 a.m. We will have a little bit of music and dancing, a lot of stories and a show-stopping craft. Drop in.

Family Game Night — Wednesday, Feb. 21, 6-7:45pm. Come join us for a family game night with fun family board games. Try all fun family games and make family game night exciting. We will have pizza at the end of the event. Free. Drop in.

Art Explorers — Ages 3-5. Thursday, Feb. 23, 10:30-11 a.m. Welcome, art explorers. In this art class, you’ll get to make wonderful projects that you can take home. Register.

Check out our website at trumbullct-library.org, to see details on upcoming events from the home page, and to register online.