Long Hill Garden Club’s Cathy Ritch selected to chair flower show

For the second year, Cathy Ritch of the Long Hill Garden Club, has the honor of being chair of the Advanced Standard Flower Show, Breath of Spring, sponsored by the Federated Garden Clubs of Connecticut, which is a part of the annual Connecticut Flower and Garden Show.

Locally, Ritch was president of the Long Hill Garden Club from 2011-2015, headed the Conservation Committee from 2011-2015, has given floral design workshops from 2007 to the present time and was Plant Sale co-chair for three years. She became a National Garden Club accredited judge in 2013. In 2017 she received an Award of Excellence from both the National Garden Clubs and the Federated Garden Clubs of Connecticut for her Beyond Beginning workshops. She conceived, created and perpetuated successful and continuously sold out floral design workshops, which have increased the skills of a significant number of Connecticut designers, in a welcoming and inspiring atmosphere.

The Connecticut Flower and Garden Show runs Feb. 22-25 at the Connecticut Convention Center. Breath of Spring, the flower show, will cover more than 12,000 square feet with more than 250 judged entries.

Participating this year from the Long Hill Garden Club are Floral Design: Kathy Feller, Cheryl Damiani, Marilyn Burkhart, Cathy Ritch; Horticulture: Kathy Feller, Cheryl Damiani, Cathy Ritch; Photography: Dagny Hassinger, Terry Stoleson, Cheryl Basztura, Nancy Lenoce, Cathy Ritch; and Artistic Crafts: Carol Pisani.