Gymnastics: Trumbull places second at FCIAC championship

The Trumbull High gymnastics team placed second at the FCIAC championships. Team members (front row) are: Olivia Hogan, Allie Koch, Dale Kivits, Rachel Kapteina and Gillian Primavera; (second row) manager Betsy Hernandez, Ashleigh Johnson, Natalie Smerling, Samantha Markland and manager Collin McMahon; (third row) coach Cathy McMahon, Sarah Gold, Olivia Vlachgionnis, Leah Karlan, Samantha Benitez, Samaura Steels, Rassica Bakane, Chantal Boyd, Callan Vaughn and coach Celina Huber.

The Trumbull High School gymnastics team competed in the FCIAC championship on Saturday at Westhill High School in Stamford.

The Eagles scored a 143.65, which landed them second place to Greenwich’s 144.0.

Coach Celina Huber’s Eagles were led by seniors Samantha Markland and Natalie Smerling.  

Markland placed second on vault (9.4) and floor (9.4), first on bars (9.3) and beam (9.4), and second all-around (37.5).

Smerling placed fifth on vault (9.2), sixth on bars (8.75), tied for third on beam (9.0), fourth on floor (9.2), and fourth all-around (36.15).

Junior Merritt Stevenson placed sixth on vault (9.1) and floor (9.0), eighth on bars (8.6), third on beam (9.0), and fifth all-around (35.75).

Markland, Smerling, and Stevenson landed a spot on the All-FCIAC first team.

Sophomores Ashleigh Johnson and Olivia Hogan tied for ninth place on beam (8.2).

Johnson finished seventh on bars (8.7) and floor (9.0), and placed ninth in the all-around (34.15).

Hogan placed 13th on vault (8.35).

Sophomore Gillian Primavera placed 12th on beam (7.9).

Johnson, Hogan, and Primavera earned second team All-FCIAC.

Freshmen Rachel Kapteina, Dale Kivits, and Allie Koch also competed for the Eagles, who will next compete at the State Championship Competition on Saturday, Feb. 24, at Pomperaug High School in Southbury.

