Wrestling: Trumbull’s Brett Nutter FCIAC champ at 195

Trumbull High’s Brett Nutter captured the 195-pound title and coach Charlie Anderson’s Eagles team placed fourth at the Joe Sikorski FCIAC Wrestling Championships at New Canaan High on Saturday.

Nutter, a senior captain, was seeded first and defeated No. 2 seed Joe Gjinaj 3-2 in four overtimes to earn his crown.

Tied at 1-all after three periods and the first one-minute overtime, each grappler escaped during the twin 30-second extra sessions that followed.

Nutter, since he had the first point in the match, had choice in the final 30-second period and took bottom where he escaped 10 seconds in.

Danbury High (242) won the team title, followed by Warde (202), New Canaan (168), Trumbull (130.5) and Wilton (116) in the 14-team field.

Trumbull’s Brandon Neri-Jacobs placed second at 113 pounds, Matt Ryan was runner-up at 138 pounds and Joe Palmieri placed second at 182 pounds.

Neri-Jacobs, the third seed, lost to No. 1 seed Ben LeBlanc from Danbury.

Ryan, the No 2 seed, dropped a 5-1 decision to top-seeded Tyler Sung from New Canaan.

Palmieri, also a second seed, fell to top-seeded Andrew Nanai from Greenwich in the title bout.

The Eagles’ Jack Ryan wrestled back to take third at 106 pounds. He earned the Fastest Fall Award with three pins in 2:58.

William Holmes, the sixth seed at 145 pounds won a pair of consolation matches, including a 4-2 win over No. 4 seed Johnny Estevez from Danbury to place fifth.

David Castaldo placed sixth at 132 pounds. He was seeded fifth, split a pair of championship round matches and consolation bouts before losing an 11-9 decision to sixth-seeded Mikey SantaLucia from Wilton.

Ludlowe’s Alex Steele, the champion at 132 pounds, was the Outstanding Wrestler in the lower weights.

Ridgefield’s Simon Preston, the first-place finisher at 160 pounds, was the upper weight’s Outstanding Wrestler.