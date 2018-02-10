Trumbull Times

Boys hockey: Fairfield nips St. Joseph in final period

By Trumbull Times on February 10, 2018 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Fairfield/Warde-Ludlowe boys ice hockey team defeated St. Joseph, 5-3, on Friday at the Wonderland of Ice.

Sam Bracchi scored a pair of unassisted goals to give the Cadets a 2-0 lead after one period.

Fairfield’s Jackson Seymour and Michael Shavinsky lit the lamp in the second period to tie the game at 2-all.

Bracchi traded goals with Sawyer Coseglia in the first five minutes of the third, before the Mustangs Kevin Quinn scored at 6:06 and Samuel Shepard at 14:26.

Fairfield (7-5-0) had 44 shots to 23 for St. Joseph (4-12-0).

1st Period:   3:08 – SJ – Sam Bracchi

                  5:06 – SJ – Sam Bracchi

2nd Period:    2:02 – FWL – Jackson Seymour

                  12:27 – FWL – Michael Shavinsky (James Pisciotta)

3rd Period:   3:00 – FWL – Sawyer Coseglia

                  4:54 – SJ – Sam Bracchi (Tommy Flynn)

                  6:06 – FWL – Kevin Quinn (James Pisciotta)

                14:26 – FWL – Samuel Shepard (William Von Brauchitsch)

Related posts:

  1. Boys hockey: St. Joseph Cadets lose to West Haven
  2. Boys hockey: St. Joseph withstands Trumbull barrage
  3. Boys hockey: Staples Wreckers defeat St. Joseph
  4. Boys hockey: St. Joseph defeats Trinity Catholic

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Five Trumbull High wrestlers advance to semifinals Next Post Conscious Cook: The many charms of chocolate
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress