Boys hockey: Fairfield nips St. Joseph in final period

The Fairfield/Warde-Ludlowe boys ice hockey team defeated St. Joseph, 5-3, on Friday at the Wonderland of Ice.
Sam Bracchi scored a pair of unassisted goals to give the Cadets a 2-0 lead after one period.
Fairfield’s Jackson Seymour and Michael Shavinsky lit the lamp in the second period to tie the game at 2-all.
Bracchi traded goals with Sawyer Coseglia in the first five minutes of the third, before the Mustangs Kevin Quinn scored at 6:06 and Samuel Shepard at 14:26.
Fairfield (7-5-0) had 44 shots to 23 for St. Joseph (4-12-0).
1st Period: 3:08 – SJ – Sam Bracchi
5:06 – SJ – Sam Bracchi
2nd Period: 2:02 – FWL – Jackson Seymour
12:27 – FWL – Michael Shavinsky (James Pisciotta)
3rd Period: 3:00 – FWL – Sawyer Coseglia
4:54 – SJ – Sam Bracchi (Tommy Flynn)
6:06 – FWL – Kevin Quinn (James Pisciotta)
14:26 – FWL – Samuel Shepard (William Von Brauchitsch)