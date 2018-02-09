Five Trumbull High wrestlers advance to semifinals

Trumbull High advanced 10 wrestlers at the Joe Sikorski FCIAC Championships at New Canaan High on Friday.

On Saturday, wrestling will resume at 10 a.m., with the 15 weight class championships to begin at approximately 4 p.m.

The HAN Network will carry all the championship bouts live. Coverage can be seen at FCIAC.net, HAN.Network or on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Channels 600/1600).

When competition resumes, coach Charlie Anderson finds five of his grapplers in the semifinals and five others alive in the consolation bracket.

Jack Ryan, Brandon Neri-Jacobs, Matt Ryan, Joe Palmieri and Brett Nutter need one more victory to wrestle for a title.

Jonathan Kosak, David Castaldo, Will Holmes, Gabe LaGuardia and Webster Williams will battle in wrestlebacks to get to the consolation finals.

Jack Ryan at 106 pounds is the No. 3 seed and after a bye advanced with a 1:00 fall in his quarterfinal bout. He will meet No. 2 seed Tyler Johnson from Danbury in the semis.

Neri-Jacobs pinned in 1:54 in his quarterfinal match at 113 pounds. He will wrestle No. 2 Themy Barkas from Westhill.

Matt Ryan, the second seed at 138 pounds, pinned in the quarterfinals in 43 seconds. He will meet No. 3 seed Noah Zuckerman from Warde in the semifinals.

Palmieri, seeded second at 182 pounds, pinned in 2:49 to advance to the semis, where he will face No. 6 seed Jacob Robb from Wilton.

Nutter, the top seed in the 195-pound weight class, pinned in 1:48 in the quarterfinal round. He will wrestle No. 5 seed Kevon McClean from Norwalk in the semifinals.

Kosak was the No. 5 seed at 126 pounds. He lost 16-9 to No. 4 seed Justin Mastroianni from New Canaan. He will wrestleback with No. 9 seed Mitchell Grimes from Greenwich.

Castaldo, seeded fifth at 132 pounds, lost a 6-5 decision to No. 4 Luigi DeRubeis from New Canaan. In his first consolation, he will wrestle No. 8 seed Adam Arnaout from Ludlowe.

Holmes was seeded sixth at 145 pounds. He lost a 9-3 decision to No. 3 seed Peter Murray from Ridgefield and will meet No. 10 seed Luke Molina from Staples in the consolation round.

LaGuardia, the No. 7 seed, pinned No. 10 Jaret Chase from Westhill in 54 seconds in his first bout. He lost by first-period fall to No. 2 seed Simon Preston from Ridgefield in the quarterfinals. He will wrestle No. 3 seed David Pina from Danbury in consolations.

Eighth-seeded Williams advanced to the quarterfinals at 170 pounds with a 7-2 victory over No. 9 seed Matt Cerminaro from Warde. Top-seeded Gino Baratta from Danbury knocked him into wrestlebacks, where he will meet No. 5 Malik Goethe from McMahon.