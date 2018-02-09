Boys basketball: Trumbull gets past Warde Mustangs

Timmond Williams scored 11 of his team-high 30 points in the fourth quarter on Friday night, as the Trumbull High boys basketball team overtook Fairfield Warde en route to a 76-69 FCIAC home win.

The Eagles were 9-of-11 from the field in the game’s final eight minutes, and outscored the Mustangs 26-17, after starting out the quarter tied at 52-52.

Trumbull’s comeback overshadowed a 44-point effort from the Mustangs Sean Conway in a seasonal best for the senior guard.

“He (Conway) seems to get his points no matter what type of defense you try and use against him,” said Trumbull coach Buddy Bray. “I think we defended them well in that fourth quarter and we were able to get out on the break when we needed to.

The win brought Trumbull’s overall record to 13-3 and the Eagles improved to 9-3 in the FCIAC, one game better than Warde (9-7) which is 8-4.

Sophomore Cape Holden came off the bench to add 20 points for the Eagles and Chris Brown chipped in with 12.

Quentar Taylor had eight assists.

Evan Gutowski had 13 rebounds and blocked three shots.

Warde

Dan Fitzpatrick 0 0-0 0

Jeff Seganos 0 0-0 0

Matt Becker 5 2-4 15

Sean Conway 11 17-21 44

Chris Bogan 1 0-2 2

Nick Crescione 0 0-0 0

Malcolm Brune 4 0-0 8

Ethan Wolf 0 0-0 0

Matt Houghton 0 0-0 0

Totals 21 19-27 69

3 Pointers: Conway 5, Becker 3

Fouled Out: Becker

Trumbull

Chris Brown 4 4-6 12

JP Fromageot 1 0-0 2

JT Therriault 0 0-0 0

Cape Holden 5 6-7 20

Timmond Williams 11 5-6 30

Evan Gutkowski 2 0-0 4

Quentar Taylor 3 2-2 8

Totals 26 17-21 76

3 Pointers: Holden 4, Williams 3

Fouled Out: None

Warde 17 20 15 17 69

Trumbull 20 21 9 26 76