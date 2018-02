Girls basketball: Trumbull defeats Warde for Tobitsch’s 200th

The Trumbull High girls basketball team improved to 17-1 overall and 13-1 in the FCIAC with a 42-34 win at Fairfield Warde on Friday night.

The win was coach Steve Tobitsch’s 200th at Trumbull.

Julie Keckler and Cassi Barbato scored 10 points each for the Eagles.

Olivia Parisi led Warde with 12 points.

Trumbull

Meghan Lesko 0 0-0 0; Kelly O’Leary 0 0-0 0; Krystina Schueler 4 1-2 9; Aisling Maguire 1 2-3 4; Julie Keckler 3 2-2 10; Cassi Barbato 4 0-0 10; Allie Palmieri 2 0-0 5; Brady Lynch 2 0-0

Team Totals: 16 5-7 42

Fairfield Warde

Toni Campanski 2 0-0 5; Ava Fitzpatrick 2 0-0 6; Kristina Krasniqi 2 0-0 4; Kat Allison 3 0-0 6; Caroline Aufiero 0 0-0 0; Olivia Parisi 5 2-4 12; Alyshea Henry 0 1-2 1

Team Totals: 14 3-6 34

Scoring by Quarters:

Trumbull: 9 9 12 12 – 42

Warde: 3 14 7 10 – 34

3-Pointers Made: Trumbull: Julie Keckler-2, Cassi Barbato-2; and Allie Palmieri-1; Fairfield Warde: Toni Campanski-1 and Ava Fitzpatrick-2