Switzgable, Misiewicz lead Lady Eagles

Megan Switzgable tied for second in the high jump and Aleksandra Misiewicz was third in the pole vault for the Trumbull High girls indoor track team at the FCIAC championship meet in New Haven on Thursday.

Emily Alexandru was fifth in the 300-meter dash and ninth in the 600 meter, as the Lady Eagles placed seventh.

Margaret LoSchiavo was sixth in the 3200 run. Alessandra Zaffina placed seventh in the 3200. Ellie Malin, Sabrina Orazietti, LoSchiavo and Zaffina took fifth in the 4×800 relay. Alexandru, Abby Johnson, Meilena Pang-Khloeum and Abbygail Michel were seventh in the 4×200 relay. Michel, Jeah Riodin, Lianne Iassogna and Ashley Storino placed eighth in the spring medley relay.

Western Division

LoSchiavo and Switzgable led Trumbull when the Eagles placed fourth at the FCIAC Western Division Championships in Westport on Jan. 27. LoSchiavo was second in the 1600-meter run and Switzgable was runner-up in the high jump. Malin placed third in the 1600-meter run. Misiewicz was third in the pole vault.

Carolyn Cardell placed fourth in the 1000-meter run. Johnson was fifth in the 50-meter hurdles. Alexandru was sixth in the 50-meter hurdles and eighth in the 600-meter run.

Lauren Scaccia placed eighth and Meghan Sullivan was 15th in the long jump. Jeah Riodin placed ninth and Sullivan was 12th in the high jump. Ina Rahalkar was 12th in the 1000-meter run. Leslie Iassogna placed 12th, Erin Melia 13th and Ella Consla 15th in the 600-meter run. Juliana Zaccagnino placed 15th in the 1600 run. Meilena Pang-Khloeum