Jack Jones, 1,600 relay earn FCIAC titles

Trumbull High won the 1,600 sprint medley relay and set the FCIAC record with the team of Pedro Diamond, Latrell Margraff, Nigel Hayes and Tyler Rubush earning first-team All-FCIAC with a 3:44.28 finish when the Eagles placed fifth at the FCIAC Championships in New Haven.

Jack Jones won the long jump at 21-feet-7.5 to garner All-FCIAC honors.

Tyler Rubush was third in the 1000 with a time of 2:33.78.

Zach Iannucci was fourth in the pole vault with a height of 12-00.

The 4×200 relay team of Diamond, Margraff, Hayes and Dante DePina was fifth in 1:38.09.

Seth Simon, Hayes, Margraff and Rubush took fifth in the 4×400 relay in 3:39.69.

Matthew Collins, Simon, Jonathan DeMelo and James Dubreuil were fifth in the 4×800 relay in 8:40.41.

Western Division

Jack Jones paced Trumbull to a third-place finish at the FCIAC Western Division meet at Staples High on Jan. 27. Jones, a senior, jumped 21-04 to take the title. He placed second in the high jump.

Tyler Rubush was second in the 1000-meter run. Dante DePina took third in the 300-meter dash. Zach Iannucci took fourth in the pole vault.

Tejas Kulkarni took fifth, Cyrus Asgari was ninth and Cameron Holmes was 12th in the 1000-meter run.

James Dubreuil was seventh, Joseph Gregory 11th, Jonathan DeMelo 12th and Matthew Seuch 16th in the 1600-meter run.

Andy Spillane was eighth and Jett Hughes ninth in the pole vault.

Matthew Collins was ninth and Michael Hazen 15th in the 600-meter run.

Owen Hopwood placed 11th and Nicholas Klaiber took 15th in the 3200-meter run.

Spillane was 11th and Danyal Sheikh 15th in the long jump.

Kevin Moccia placed 13th and Hazen was 16th in the shot put.

Pedro Diamond was 18th in the 300-meter dash.

Danbury High won the team title.

Season update: Two Trumbull High school records were broken during the regular season by Jack Jones in the long jump 22-03.50 at the Yale Invitational and Tyler Rubush in the 1000-meter run in 2:33.02 at SCC Coaches Invitational.

Up next is the CIAC LL state championships next Saturday at Hillhouse High School.