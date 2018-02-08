School News

No school on Friday, Feb. 16 and Monday, Feb. 19 for Presidents’ Day weekend.

Frenchtown School

The Kindness Club collected about 500 items of a combination of toothbrushes and toothpaste in January. The club will be drafting letters to our servicemen overseas as part of the Valentine’s for Vets program. We created a flyer for a gently used book collection to be donated to schools in Bridgeport.

February will highlight the “Frenchtown LOVES Books” event. We had a Door Decorating contest.

Students have been busy promoting books in the Learning Commons.

Grade K-1 Chatterpix Kids “Why this is my favorite book”

Grade 2-3 Google Slideshow will loop on the plasma in February.

Grade 4 – Powtoons Presentations

Grade 5 – Book Trailers with iMovie.

Our Media Specialist, Lindsey Carley, created a “Vote for your Favorite Door Ballot.”

Classes will take a walk to see all the decorated doors, then vote for their favorite. Only one rule: You can’t vote for your own door.

Save the date — Our Multicultural Dinner will be held on Friday, March 23. More information will be sent home.

Frenchtown is improving our online presence. Visit/follow Frenchtown’s Twitter Feed and visit Frenchtown’s updated website.

Twitter Feed: twitter.com/FrenchtownElem Website: frenchtownelementary.com

Frenchtown is enrolled in Big Y’s Education Express program which runs from Feb. 1 to April 25. Our school ID # is 7345. We earn points to earn free educational supplies and equipment. Enroll your Big Y card at bigy.com/rs/educationexpress

Frenchtown is once again enrolled in the Stop and Shop A+ program which runs through March 15, 2018. Frenchtown’s ID # is 06238. Please register your card now with your 13-digit Stop and Shop card number found on the back of the card. Visit stopandshop.com click on sign in (top right) to log onto your online account or click register to create your online account. Once you are logged in, you can select a school for A+ Rewards or you can call Consumer Affairs at 1-877-366-2668 and select option #1. We’ve already earned over $2,000.

We are collecting Box Tops for Education. Please send in your box stops to earn money for Frenchtown.

We are enrolled in the ShopRite for Education program. Our school code is 49972 and we earn points towards free educational equipment. The program runs until April 26, 2018. Enroll at shopriteforeducation.com. Shoppers must renew their registrations each year. Local ShopRite’s that participate are in Bristol, East Haven, Hamden, Manchester, Milford, Orange, Stratford, Wallingford and West Haven. We have earned almost 13,000 points towards purchases of books and supplies. Please enroll your card if you haven’t already.

For communication from the PTA, please enroll in MySchoolAnywhere for email communications, volunteer signup, directories and more from the Frenchtown PTA. Register at join.myschoolanywhere.com. Invitation code is 0661130. After registering and getting your login information you can install the free app from the iTunes App Store or Google Play.