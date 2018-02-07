Update on upcoming trips

The following trips are sponsored by St. Theresa Senior Club. Bus leaves from St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., in Trumbull. For reservations, call Kathy at 203-268-8256.

Wednesday, May 2 — Sister Act at Westchester Broadway Theatre. Enjoy a matinee performance. Featuring a pre-show lunch and full scale musical production. Price $104.

Tuesday, July 10 — The Delaney House, Holyoke, MA. All-you-can-eat lobster and Jimmy Mazz in his show Legends and Laughter. Musical Journey. Buffet menu: Lobster, variety of salads, fruit, pork, haddock, chicken baked ziti, vegetable, dessert and beverage. $25 deposit upon reservation and balance June 1. Price: $99.

Monday-Wednesday, July 23-25 — Lancaster, PA. Sight and Sound Theatre; Jesus; includes: two nights at Comfort Suites, two breakfasts, two dinners, one at Shady Maple Smorgasbord and Bird-In-Hand Family Restaurant; sightseeing; Landis Valley Village Museum, Lancaster and One Liberty Mall and Observation Deck, Philadelphia. Insurance available. Deposit: per person $150 by April 30. Final payment per person, June 4. Price: $451 double; and $561 single.

Monday-Wednesday, Sept. 10-12 — Atlantic City and Cape May. Enjoy two nights at Resorts Casino; Bonus Package: $30 slot, $10 food credit, two $20 meal credits and show.

Day 2: Guided tour of the 1879 Emen Physick Estate, trolley tour and lunch at Alethea’s Restaurant Cape May. Insurance available.

Deposit: per person $100 by June 18, and final payment July 23. Price: $337 double and $441 single. Only: 22 seats available.

Thursday, Oct. 18 — Octoberfest at Krucker’s in Pomona, NY. Enjoy a full day of entertainment, food, fun, music and dancing. Welcome reception, lunch entree choice that day, and sandwich on the way home. $25 deposit upon reservation and balance $68 Sept. 5.

Change in show for Thursday, Nov. 1 — Westchester Broadway Theatre. Enjoy a matinee performance of Phantom (not Newsies). Enjoy a matinee performance. Show is a prequel to Phantom of the Opera. Story of how the Phantom became the tortured figure. Pre-show lunch and full scale musical production. Price $104.