Local law enforcement officers will host a Tip-a-Cop event to benefit Special Olympics Connecticut on Friday, Feb. 23, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Chip’s Family Restaurant, 525 Tunxis Hill Cut Off, Fairfield.

During the event, officers will volunteer their time to assist restaurant staff in taking orders and serving breakfast and lunch to customers. All tips the officers receive for their efforts will go to Special Olympics Connecticut to support its year-round sports, health and fitness programs for athletes of all abilities.

Tip-A-Cop is a Law Enforcement Torch Run event to benefit Special Olympics Connecticut. For more information, call 203-230-1201 or email [email protected].