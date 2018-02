Snow, sleet and freezing rain is expected to fall throughout the day today, changing over to all rain before tapering off this evening.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 39 degrees. Total accumulations could be 1-3 inches of snow, plus about .1 inch of ice. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect.

Trumbull schools are closed today. The Trumbull Senior Center is also closed, and all recreation and transportation programs scheduled for today are canceled.