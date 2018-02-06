Wrestling: Trumbull Eagles defeat Brien McMahon

Trumbull High’s sixth-ranked wrestling team defeated Brien McMahon, 51-22 on Tuesday.
Coach Charlie Anderson’s Eagles are now 26-3 on the season.
Jace Starrett (152 pounds), Jack Ryan (106 pounds), Brandon Neri-Jacobs (120), David Castaldo (132 pounds) and William Holmes (145 pounds) won via the fall.
McMahon’s Jonathan Davila (160 pounds), and Frank Scotti (heavyweight) pinned to win.
152- Jace Starrett (T) Pin. Maddy Gordon 1:35
160- Jonathan Davila (M) Pin. Gabe Laguardia 1:48
170- Malik Goethe (M) Major Dec. Webster Williams 17-8
182- Joe Palmieri (T) Tech Fall. Syrus Bradley 16-1
195- Brett Nutter (T) Major Dec. Jeff Cocchia 8-0
220- Dominick Almonte (M) FFT
285- Frank Scotti (M) Pin. Echo Durrschmidt :25
106- Jack Ryan (T) Pin. Solomon Wyclif 1:15
113- Double FFT
120- Brandon Neri-Jacobs (T) Pin. Gio Romero 3:08
126- FFT- Jonathan Kosak (T)
132- David Castaldo (T) Pin. Mikey Santalucia 3:17
138- Matt Ryan (T) FFT
145- William Holmes (T) Pin. Artie Cocchia 5:31