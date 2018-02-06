Trumbull Times

Wrestling: Trumbull Eagles defeat Brien McMahon

By Trumbull Times on February 6, 2018 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Joe Palmieri from Trumbull won his 182-pound bout by 16-1 technical fall. — Bill Bloxsom photo

Trumbull High’s sixth-ranked wrestling team defeated Brien McMahon, 51-22 on Tuesday.

Coach Charlie Anderson’s Eagles are now 26-3 on the season.

Jace Starrett (152 pounds), Jack Ryan (106 pounds), Brandon Neri-Jacobs (120), David Castaldo (132 pounds) and William Holmes (145 pounds) won via the fall.

McMahon’s Jonathan Davila (160 pounds), and Frank Scotti (heavyweight) pinned to win.

152- Jace Starrett (T) Pin. Maddy Gordon 1:35

160- Jonathan Davila (M) Pin. Gabe Laguardia 1:48

170- Malik Goethe (M) Major Dec. Webster Williams 17-8

182- Joe Palmieri (T) Tech Fall. Syrus Bradley 16-1

195- Brett Nutter (T) Major Dec. Jeff Cocchia 8-0

220- Dominick Almonte (M) FFT

285- Frank Scotti (M) Pin. Echo Durrschmidt :25

106- Jack Ryan (T) Pin. Solomon Wyclif  1:15

113- Double FFT

120- Brandon Neri-Jacobs (T) Pin. Gio Romero 3:08

126- FFT- Jonathan Kosak (T)

132- David Castaldo (T) Pin. Mikey Santalucia 3:17

138- Matt Ryan (T) FFT

145- William Holmes (T) Pin. Artie Cocchia  5:31

