Boys basketball: Ridgefield defeats St. Joseph

St. Joseph lost to Ridgefield High, 75-35, in an FCIAC boys basketball game on Tuesday.

The Tigers improved to 12-3. The Cadets are 0-14.

Ridgefield’s James St. Pierre connected on seven 3-pointers and finished with 21 points.

Brenden McNamara scored 18 points.

For St. Joseph, Gavin Greene scored eight points, Will Diamantis had six rebounds, Ian Argento had six rebounds, Paul Fabbri had three steals and two assists, and Tyler DuBuse blocked two shots.

Ridgefield

Misurelli 0 0-0 0, Price 3 0-0 7, St. Pierre 7 0-0 21, McNamara 7 2-4 18, Mitchell 2 0-0 4, Malley 1 0-0 3, Carpenter 1 0-0 2, Andry 3 0-0 7, Garson 1 0-0 2, Deluca 2 0-0 4, Knachel 3 0-0 6.  Totals: 30 2-4 75

St. Joseph

Grindrod 1 1-2 4, Paolini 2 0-0 4, Fabbri 1 0-0 2, Greene 3 0-0 8, Diamantis 1 2-3 4, Luzietti 0 0-0 0, Wallace 1 0-0 2, Kade 0 0-0 0, Argento 2 0-0 4, Dineen 0 0-0 0, Sullivan 0 0-0 0, Macklin 1 0-0 2, DuBuse 0 0-0 0, Rainey 1 2-2 5.

Totals: 13 5-7 35

Ridgefield – 18 21 28   8   75

St. Joseph – 10 10  4 11   35

3-pointers: R-St. Pierre 7, McNamara 2, Andry 2, Malley, Price; SJ-Greene, Grindrod, Rainey

