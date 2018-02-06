Police warn of phone kidnap scam

Trumbull police are warning of a recent telephone scam after at least two residents reported receiving calls about relatives being kidnapped.

The calls were made by unidentified persons who claimed to be holding the residents’ friends or relatives’ hostage and threatening that harm may come to them if they don’t send cash. The calls were received by two separate residents within the past week, each from a male caller using bogus phone numbers. As of this time, the numbers and sources of the calls has been difficult to trace, but the police continue to investigate.

In both incidents, the victims of the calls were able to verify that their loved ones were fine and that the calls were fake.

Police would like to remind all residents to never send money to anyone that they do not know and to contact the Police Department as soon as they receive any calls that are suspicious in nature.