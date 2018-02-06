Police make more arrests in Canoe Brook Lake gunpoint robbery

Police have arrested more suspects in an October gunpoint robbery near Canoe Brook Lake.

Jamal May, 21, of Trumbull, and Allen Elliott, 21, of New Haven, were charged last week with fourth-degree larceny, first-degree robbery, third-degree assault, and interfering with police.

The arrests of May and Elliott bring the total number of arrests from the incident to at least three. State law prohibits the release of information on suspects under age 18.

The incident occurred October 9, when two Trumbull teens were assaulted and robbed in a secluded area near the lake. The teens had gone to meet with an acquaintance to socialize and smoke marijuana about 9 p.m., but police said the meeting was a setup to the robbery.

Police said the two met the acquaintance, who was already parked in the area, and that a male got out of the acquaintance’s car and into the back seat of the victim’s car. He then held a gun to the victim’s head and ordered the two out of the car. Police have since learned that the gun was a BB gun.

As they exited, three or four males exited the acquaintance’s car. The victim was ordered to the ground and robbed of his wallet, phone, and money as he was repeatedly kicked in the face and head. The victim’s friend also had his phone taken before the attacker’s fled the scene in the associate’s vehicle. The victim was later treated for minor injuries.

The victim and his friend later identified the acquaintance, who was arrested a short time later at his home in Trumbull. The 17-year-old was charged with first-degree robbery, third-degree assault, and fifth-degree larceny.