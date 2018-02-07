Health district offering flu shots Feb. 10

NVHD restocked with flu shots and are offering them Saturday, Feb. 10. To make an appointment to receive your flu shot call 203-881-3255.

The Naugatuck Valley Health District and Pomperaug Health District are partnering to offer flu vaccines on Saturday, Feb. 10 from 10 a.m. 12 noon at 77 Main Street North, Suite 205, in Southbury.

This clinic is in response to the widespread cases of influenza in Connecticut. Appointments are not required. Bring your insurance card. The following are the insurance that are accepted: Medicare Part B, ConnectiCare, Aetna, Anthem and Cigna. If you do not have one of these insurances, the flu vaccine will be free. All children under the age of 18 can also receive the flu vaccine for free.

Below are a few things, the CDC recommends you can do to protect your loved ones and yourself: Try to avoid close contact with sick people. While sick, limit contact with others as much as possible to keep from infecting them. If you are sick with flu-like illness, stay home for at least 24 hours after your fever is gone except to get medical care or for other necessities. (Your fever should be gone for 24 hours without the use of a fever-reducing medicine.)

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue in the trash after you use it. Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Germs spread this way. Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs like the flu.

According to the CT Department of Public Health, there have been nearly 3,000 positive cases of flu with 802 of them in New Haven County.