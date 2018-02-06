Trumbull Times

Valentine craft and story for grades K-5 at Trumbull Library

By Julie Miller on February 6, 2018 in News, Schools · 0 Comments

The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., is offering the following Valentine’s programs for kids in grades kindergarten through grade 5:

Valentine craft and story — Grades K-2. Monday, Feb. 12, 4:30-5:15 p.m. Hear a Valentine story and create a fun Valentine surprise craft. Register.

Valentine craft and story — Grades 3-5. Monday, Feb. 12, 5:30-6:15 p.m. Hear a Valentine story and create a surprise Valentine craft. Register.

Visit trumbullct-library.org, to see details on upcoming events from the home page, and to register online. For more information, call 203-452-5197.

