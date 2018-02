Trumbull High lost to Wilton High, 63-50, in boys basketball on Monday.

Timmond Williams (16 points), Evan Gutowski (13 points) and Chris Brown (13 points) led the Eagles, now 12-3 overall and 8-3 in the FCIAC.

Nick Kronenberg scored 23 points for Wilton (9-5, 7-4 FCIAC).