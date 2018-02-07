Upcoming at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

OPEN SUNDAYS 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

BIZ: SPARK Your Sales — Thursday, Feb. 8, 6 p.m., check-in; 6:30-7:30 p.m., presentation. Sales Support Systems don’t have to be frustrating. In this lively presentation, sales systems support guru Cynthia Cavoto of Firebrand Social Media, will share powerful and integrated strategies to spark your sales and grow your business. Details online. Free. Register.

Victorian Courtship Tea — Sunday, Feb. 11, 2-3 p.m. Wonder how young people became acquainted before the practice of dating became commonplace? Go back to Queen Victoria’s time with actor Rita Parisi playing Mrs. Michael Gordon. Victorian style garb, hats and gloves encouraged. Free. Register.

Mindful Meditation at Lunch Hour — Monday, Feb. 12, noon-1 p.m., or 1-2 p.m. Use your lunch hour to destress. For both new and experienced meditators. Intro, instruction on mindfulness practice, and guided meditation. Q and A. Details online. Free. Two one-hour sessions offered; register for noon or 1 p.m.

Duct Tape Roses — Middle school and up. Tuesday, Feb. 13, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Love Valentine’s Day? Make a pink or red rose. Hate Valentine’s Day? Make a black or gray rose. Or make a few of each to give to your friends Feb. 14. Free. Register.

Calligraphy Then and Now — Adults. Tuesday, Feb. 13, 6:30-8 p.m. Become familiar with the instruments of calligraphy and learn the technique of one of the calligraphic alphabets. All supplies provided. Free. Register; space limited.

Database Discovery: ResearchIT CT — Thursday, Feb. 15, 2-3:30 p.m. Join us as we showcase the many e-resources that CT subscribes to on behalf of the residents. You are bound to discover new ways to find out information. Demo. led by Walter Dembowski, head of Reference Services. Free. Register.

Children’s

Valentine craft and story — Grades K-2. Monday, Feb. 12, 4:30-5:15 p.m. Hear a Valentine story and create a fun Valentine surprise craft. Register.

Valentine craft and story — Grades 3-5. Monday, Feb. 12, 5:30-6:15 p.m. Hear a Valentine story and create a surprise Valentine craft. Register.

Toddler Time for 2’s and 3’s — Tuesday, Feb. 13 or Wednesday, Feb. 14, 9:30-10:15 a.m. Great stories, music, fingerplays, and activities for toddlers. Child or caregiver Trumbull resident. Free. Register.

Baby Café — Ages 6-months to 2-years. Tuesday, Feb. 13 and Wednesday, Feb. 14, 11-11:30 a.m. Baby’s first introduction to the library. Babies and caregivers can expect a jam-packed session of stories, rhymes, and fingerplays guaranteed to enchant our youngest explorers. Drop in.

4- and 5-year-old storytime — Thursday, Feb. 15, 10-10:45 a.m. Sharing books, songs, and making a craft has never been so much fun. Child or caregiver Trumbull resident. Register.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Creators’ Corner 3D printer — Saturday, Feb. 10, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; and Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Learn about the 3D printer by observing a demo, or trying it out for yourself in a guided hands-on learning experience. Drop in.

Ukulele Kids — Grades 6 and up. Saturday, Feb. 10, 12:30-1:15p p.m. Learn to play the Ukulele, a really fun, kid-sized stringed guitar cousin. Intro course, consisting of eight lessons over eight weeks. Ukuleles provided. Free. Registration suggested; or stop by.

Butterflies storytime — Ages 1-2 1/2 years. Monday, Feb. 12, 11-11:30 a.m. Children will enjoy this fun morning storytime with music and puppets. Drop in.

Storytime for 2’s and 3’s — Wednesday, Feb. 14, 10:30-11 a.m. We will have a little bit of music and dancing, a lot of stories and a show-stopping craft. Drop in.

Check out our website at trumbullct-library.org, to see details on upcoming events from the home page, and to register online.