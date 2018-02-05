Trumbull Times

Trumbull Community Television schedule — Feb. 8-14, 2018

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier channel 99. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are available on www.trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday Feb. 8-14, 2018

12 a.m. — Legislative Process Forum

1:05 a.m. — PTSA Council 1/29 General meeting

2:10 a.m. — Nancy Schuler: The Process

2:50 a.m. — Essential Songs

4:05 a.m. — Govt: Legislation and Administration 1/29 meeting

4:30 a.m. — Govt: Town Council Finance Committee 1/29 meeting

4:35 a.m. — Govt: Senior Commission 1/26 meeting

7 a.m. — Boys Varsity Wrestling: THS vs. Fairfield Warde; Fitch High Groton

8:40 a.m. — Girls Varsity Ice Hockey: THS vs. Lauralton Hall

9:44 a.m. — Girls Varsity Gymnastics: THS vs. Wilton

10 a.m. — Legislative Process Forum

11:05 a.m. — Essential Songs

12:20 p.m. — Boys Varsity Wrestling: THS vs. Fairfield Warde; Fitch High Groton

1:55 p.m. — Girls Varsity Ice Hockey: THS vs. Lauralton Hall

3 p.m. — Girls Varsity Gymnastics: THS vs. Wilton

3:20 p.m. — Govt: First Selectman’s Town Budget 2/3 Public Hearing

4 p.m. — Govt: Town Council 2/5 meeting

6 p.m. — Govt: Inland Wetland and Watercourse Commission 2/6 meeting

8 p.m. — Govt: Economic and Community Development 2/6 meeting

10 p.m. — Govt: Zoning Board of Appeals 2/7 meeting

