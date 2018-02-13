Spaghetti supper and free concert

The February spaghetti supper/concert series this month at Trumbull’s Long Hill United Methodist Church, 6358 Main St., Route 111, features the Yale Spizzwinks. It’s a night of great harmonies and loads of laughs as well.

The dinner-concert is Saturday, Feb. 17. The concert begins at 7 p.m., immediately following the spaghetti dinner with homemade sauces and meatballs, bread, a salad bar, desserts and beverages, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The dinner is $12; $11 for seniors.

For information, call 203-954-9691.