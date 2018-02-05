Police: Suspect hid stolen items in restaurant toilet

Trumbull Police arrested a man in the Sitting Duck Restaurant on Madison Avenue after he allegedly broke into a number of vehicles in the area, then tried to hide the stolen goods in the restaurant’s toilet.

Vincent Deramo, 41, of Bridgeport, was taken into custody after a brief struggle January 30 about 8:30 p.m.

The manager of the restaurant, who had contacted Trumbull police, reported that a male, later identified as Deramo, had entered the restaurant and was acting very suspiciously. He was moving from seat to seat and looking out the windows. He said at one point, when the police were walking by, Deramo became very nervous and went into the restroom. He exited a short time later without his hat and jacket.

When the manager checked the rest room, he found that Deramo had apparently hidden items in the toilet tank and his hat and jacket were stuffed in a corner.

Officers, who were actively investigating the thefts, responded to the restaurant and

detained Deramo. The officers on scene were able to identify the items hidden in the

bathroom as some of the items that were taken from the vehicles.

Deramo, who was recently released from prison, was charged with two counts of third-degree burglary and sixth-degree larceny. He was held on $10,000 bond. Police said Deramo also had three active arrest warrants for failure to appear from New Britain, Monroe and Trumbull with bonds totaling $100,000. He is scheduled to appear in court February 7.