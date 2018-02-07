Trumbull Times

Beginning calligraphy workshop offered

The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., will host a calligraphy workshop, Calligraphy Then and Now, on Tuesday, Feb. 13, at 6:30 p.m.

In this program, participants will get familiar with the instruments of calligraphy and learn the technique of one of the calligraphic alphabets. Each attendee will take home their own packet with calligraphy pen, template sheet, and sheets of calligraphy paper.

The session is conducted by experienced calligrapher Ned Farrell, co-owner of The Bee Happy Co. in Clinton.

The program is free and open to the public. All supplies provided. Attendance is limited. Registration required through the library’s website: trumbullct-library.org or by calling 203-452- 5197.

