Art students at Christian Heritage School have joined the Memory Project, a charitable nonprofit organization that invites art teachers and their students to create and donate portraits to youth around the world who have faced substantial challenges, such as neglect, abuse, loss of parents, violence, and extreme poverty. Students in Studio Art received photos of children who are waiting for portraits. They have worked in art class to create the portraits. Now completed, the Memory Project delivers the portraits to the children. In total, the students have made portraits for 9 children in Syria.