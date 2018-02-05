Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Friday League bowling

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday League bowling on Jan. 30 has Team 3 (Lou Rybar, Dave Martini, Bob Beck, Ron Fitzsimons) with a first place lead of 9.5 points over Team 10 (John Cowan, Carl Noll, Glenn Mackno, Gerry Cordone).

Carl Bluestein had a great day with the high scratch single game of 277 and the high three game series of 672.

John Campbell had the high single game with handicap of 302.

Duke Dubuc had the three game high series with handicap of 755.

Team 12 (John Deleonardo, Charles Fereira, John Campbell, Ray Saska) had a new team season scratch high of 844.

The individual high average bowler is Rich Schwam at 211.40, with George Chiodo at 208.93 and Carl Bluestein at 201.94.