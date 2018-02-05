The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday League bowling on Jan. 30 at the Nutmeg Lanes has Team 4 (Hugh Norton, Charles Fereira, Tom Frazer, Mike Bartolotta) in first place by 13 points over Team 15 (Mark Paskus, Dennis Russell, Tom Constantino, Angelo Cordone).

John Verdeschi had a great day with a high scratch single game of 254 and the high three-game series of 657.

Art Pranger bowled the single game with handicap of 273.

Ron Fiorella had the three-game series with handicap of 746.

The individual high average bowler is John Verdeschi at 205.92.

Guy Favreau is at 204.35 and Angelo Cordone is at 202.06.

Ron Fitzsimons, Ralph Keese and Dick Knopf are all tied for the high individual match point with 80 points.