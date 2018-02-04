Trumbull Times

Gymnastics: Trumbull sets school record in meet with Wilton

By Trumbull Times on February 4, 2018 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Trumbull High’s girls gymnastics team will compete at the FCIAC Championships on Feb. 10. Team members (front row) are: Dale Kivits, Rachel Kapteina, Allie Koch and Vanshika Gupta; (second row) Sarah Gold, Rassica Bakane, Olivia Vlachogiannis, Sam Benitez and Callan Vaughn; (third row) Gillian Primavera, Leah Karlan, Chanti Boyd, captain Natalie Smerling, Sam Markland, Ashleigh Johnson, Olivia Hogan, manager Betsy Hernandez, Samaura Steele and Merritt Stevenson.

Trumbull High’s gymnastics team set a school record with 147.45 points in a win over Wilton High (140.65) on Saturday.

Coach Celina Huber’s Eagles will take an 11-1 record into the FCIAC Championship at Westhill High School on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Samantha Markland broke the school record in the all around at 37.95 and the senior tied the mark in bar at 9.5.

Senior Natalie Smerling was second (37.3) and junior Merritt Stevenson third (36.7) in all around.

Vault

  1. Samantha Markland (THS) 9.45
  2. Jessica Olin (WHS) 9.3
  3. Natalie Smerling (THS) 9.2

Bars

  1. Samantha Markland (THS) 9.5* (*Tied School Record)
  2. Natalie Smerling (THS) 9.2
  3. Jessica Olin (WHS) 9.15

Beam

1T. Samantha Markland (THS) 9.5

1T. Natalie Smerling (THS) 9.5

2T. Merritt Stevenson (THS) 9.4

2T. Katie Ginsberg (WHS) 9.4

  1. Ashleigh Johnson (THS) 9.2

Floor

  1. Samantha Markland (THS) 9.5
  2. Natalie Smerling (THS) 9.4
  3. Merritt Stevenson (THS) 9.2

All Around

  1. Samantha Markland (THS) 37.95* (*New School Record)
  2. Natalie Smerling (THS) 37.3
  3. Merritt Stevenson (THS) 36.7

