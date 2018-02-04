Gymnastics: Trumbull sets school record in meet with Wilton

Trumbull High’s gymnastics team set a school record with 147.45 points in a win over Wilton High (140.65) on Saturday.

Coach Celina Huber’s Eagles will take an 11-1 record into the FCIAC Championship at Westhill High School on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Samantha Markland broke the school record in the all around at 37.95 and the senior tied the mark in bar at 9.5.

Senior Natalie Smerling was second (37.3) and junior Merritt Stevenson third (36.7) in all around.

Vault

Samantha Markland (THS) 9.45 Jessica Olin (WHS) 9.3 Natalie Smerling (THS) 9.2

Bars

Samantha Markland (THS) 9.5* (*Tied School Record) Natalie Smerling (THS) 9.2 Jessica Olin (WHS) 9.15

Beam

1T. Samantha Markland (THS) 9.5

1T. Natalie Smerling (THS) 9.5

2T. Merritt Stevenson (THS) 9.4

2T. Katie Ginsberg (WHS) 9.4

Ashleigh Johnson (THS) 9.2

Floor

Samantha Markland (THS) 9.5 Natalie Smerling (THS) 9.4 Merritt Stevenson (THS) 9.2

All Around