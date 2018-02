Wrestling: Trumbull’s Matt Ryan earns 100th career victory

Trumbull High’s Matt Ryan earned his 100th career win when coach Charlie Anderson’s Eagles wrestled two matches at Fairfield Warde on Saturday.

Trumbull (25-3) lost to Warde 43-30 and defeated Fitch of Groton 47-28

Ryan pinned Warde’s 138-pounder Luke Bender in 3:45 and won by 2:25 fall over Fitch’s Vincent Trento.

Posting wins on the mat versus Warde were John Kosak (6-1 decision at 126), Webster Williams (1:57 pin at 170), Joe Palmieri (3:00 pin at 182), Brett Nutter (7-5 OT win at 195) and Jack Ryan (1:18 pin at 106).

The results against Fitch:

145- Austin Robertson (F) Major Dec. William Holmes 16-3

152- Keith Mcdonald (F) Pin. Jace Starrett 2:43

160- Gabe LaGuardia (F) Pin Cameron Aidinger 3:42

170-Webster Williams (T) Pin. Mikayla Taylor :37

182- Joe Palmieri (T) FFT

195- Brett Nutter (T) FFT

220- Dakota Frover (F) FFT

106- Jack Ryan (T) Tech. Adian Robertson 15-0

113- Jarod Kosman (F) FFT

120- Finn Koehler (F) FFT

126-Jon Kosak (T) Pin. Josh Letellier 1:33

132-David Castaldo (F) Pin David Evrin 1:51

138- Matt Ryan (T) Pin. Vincent Trento 2:25