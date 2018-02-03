Trumbull Times

Boys basketball: Trumbull Eagles defeat Staples Wreckers

Trumbull High’s Quentar Taylor had seven assists for the Eagles.

Trumbull High defeated Staples High, 73-38, in a non-conference game on Saturday.

Coach Buddy Bray’s Eagles are 12-2 overall and 8-2 in the FCIAC.

Chris Brown led Trumbull with 24 points and added six assists.

Timmond Williams had 17 points and seven rebounds.

Quentar Taylor had seven assists and six rebounds.

Evan Gutowski had 11 rebounds to go with nine points.

Trumbull

Quentar Taylor               1           0-0       3

Dylan Palinkas                0           0-0       0

Chris Brown                     10         4-4       24

Isaiah Johnson               1           0-0       2

Kyle Atherton                 0           0-0       0

JP Fromageot                 0           0-0       0

James O’Brien                2           0-0       6

JT Theriault                      2           0-0       6

Cape Holden                   2           0-0       6

Timmond Williams        8           0-0       17

Andrew Cutter               0           0-0       0

Evan Gutkowski             2           5-6       9

Totals                                 28                   9-10    73

3 Pointers:  O’Brien 2, Theriault 2, Holden 2, Williams 1, Taylor 1

Staples

Pearl                                   1           1-2       3

Vishno                                    0           2-2       2

Ward                                  0           0-0       0

Hochman                          1           0-2       2

Dienst                           0           0-0       0

Murphy                             1           0-0       3

Maged                               5           0-0       12

Honig                                 0           0-0       0

Pendarkis                         0           0-0       0

Sussman                           1           0-0       3

Thaw                                  3           1-2       7

Kostanty                           2           2-2       6

Totals                                 14                   6-10    38

3 Pointers:  Maged 2, Murphy 1, Sussman 1

Trumbull   19        19        19        16        73

Staples       7           16         8          5        38

